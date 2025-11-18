Thales Pushes Issuers to Match FinTech Velocity

Highlights
Thales is focused on connecting the entire card issuance chain through its cloud-based D1 platform.
More than 600 issuers use D1 to manage over 200 million digital cards, and the platform typically enables issuers to launch new digital services in less than three months.
Thales’ secure hardware protects card transactions globally, helping issuers blend speed, security and scale in one modern payments stack.
Watch more: Need to Know: Thales’ Caio Reis
Caio Reis, vice president of strategy and marketing at Thales, a leader in defence, aerospace, cyber and digital technology.
