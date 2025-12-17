Visa Says $11 Trillion in Cash Signals Massive Digital Opportunity

Highlights
Visa estimates roughly $11 trillion in cash remains in circulation globally, underscoring how entrenched physical money still is and a greenfield opportunity for digital payments.
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that cash use is declining steadily as mobile wallets and real-time payments gain adoption.
Consumers are moving to digital for speed and convenience, while improving security reduces lingering trust concerns.
Predictions of a cashless world have circulated for decades, yet physical money continues to anchor daily commerce across much of the globe.
