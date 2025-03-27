New Data Shows Dramatic Consumer Shift on Instant Digital Disbursements

Even as an executive order mandating digital disbursements from the U.S. Treasury gains momentum, a new report underscores a powerful undercurrent reshaping financial disbursements: the escalating consumer demand for instant payments.

The report, titled “The State of Digital Disbursements: Why Consumers Prefer Instant Payments,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, will be published in full on Friday (March 28). It reveals a dramatic shift in how Americans want to receive funds, from income and earnings to government benefits and insurance payouts.

The study, drawing on seven years of consumer data and over 42,000 responses, pinpoints the key drivers behind this preference, with one striking finding emerging: Consumer uptake of instant disbursements has tripled since 2018, indicating a clear acceleration toward real-time financial transactions.

This surge in demand carries implications for financial institutions, businesses and payment providers. As consumers view immediate access to their funds as a necessity rather than a luxury, the ability to provide seamless and secure digital disbursement options is becoming a critical competitive differentiator. Companies that fail to adapt risk falling behind in an economy that is rapidly moving toward real-time financial interactions.

The report suggests that this isn’t merely a fleeting trend but a fundamental change in consumer expectations, particularly for those who receive frequent or high-value disbursements. The demand is being fueled by a desire for speed, security and convenience, pushing traditional payment methods further into obsolescence.

According to the report, “In other words, instant payments are not just an emerging trend — they are the new standard.” This sentiment highlights the pervasive nature of this shift and the urgency for stakeholders to respond effectively.

The findings also emphasize the importance of secure delivery methods, with push-to-debit emerging as a preferred option, allowing funds to be deposited directly into bank accounts without sharing sensitive information. Moreover, the report highlights the impact of offering choice: When consumers are given the option, the likelihood of them selecting an instant payment method triples.

Key data points from the report further illustrate this transformation:

41% of U.S. consumers reported receiving instant disbursements most often in January 2025, a jump from just 11% in 2018.

89% of U.S. consumers who most prefer push-to-debit as a payment destination also prefer instant disbursements the most, underscoring the link between security and speed in consumer preference.

37% of U.S. consumers receiving between $500 and $1,000 in income and earnings disbursements are willing to pay a fee to receive those funds instantly, demonstrating the value placed on immediate access to larger sums.

While these top-level findings paint a clear picture of the growing preference for instant digital disbursements, the full “State of Digital Disbursements” report goes deeper into the nuances of consumer behavior, exploring the impact of disbursement frequency, the willingness to pay for speed across different demographics, and the specific technologies driving satisfaction. The complete analysis offers valuable insights for financial professionals seeking to navigate the payments landscape and capitalize on the demand for immediacy.