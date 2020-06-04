Earnings

eBay Raises Q2 Expectations Due To Better Sales Than Anticipated

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
EBay is seeing challenges arise from activist investor Starboard

eBay has raised its second quarter (Q2) earnings outlook on better-than-expected results during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California-based eCommerce company said it expects Q2 revenues in a range of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 to $1.06, compared to its April guidance of 73 cents to 80 cents and revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion, eBay said. Gross merchandise volume growth of 23 to 26 percent is anticipated for the quarter as all of its sectors are improving.

“All major verticals are accelerating significantly compared to previous quarters, including home and garden, electronics, fashion, auto parts and collectibles,” eBay said in a statement. “Demand strength is driven by increased organic traffic, better marketing efficiency, and higher platform conversion.”

Tens of thousands of small business sellers have joined the platform since March as most retailers remain shuttered, eBay said. In addition, 6 million new and reactivated buyers were added in April and May.

“Classified revenues are performing at the high end of previous expectations disclosed on the Q1 earnings call with automotive subscription revenues recovering as dealerships reopen across international markets,” the company said.

PYMNTS reported eBay’s Q1 revenue of $2.37 billion was below analysts’ estimates of $2.38 billion. Operating income for the quarter was $485 million, down 6 percent year over year from $516 million.

The report noted classifieds were off by 3 percent from 2019.

The Q1 earnings announcement was the first for new CEO Jamie Iannone, who was previously operating chief of Walmart eCommerce.

“Over the past several months, we have remained focused and clear-eyed about the strategic direction of the company and have driven substantial changes to position the business for sustainable and profitable long-term growth,” said interim CEO Scott Schenkel at the time.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
10.1K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
3.8K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

3.7K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
3.6K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
3.5K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

contactless payments
3.1K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

3.0K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors
2.9K
Security & Fraud

It Takes A Hub: Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors

2.9K
Delivery

FedEx Joins UPS In Adding Delivery Fees Due To Volume Hike

digital-payments-rba-australia
2.7K
Digital Payments

Aussie Central Bank Considers Regulating ePayments Fees

Vroom's IPO Expected To Debut At $15-17
2.7K
IPO

Vroom’s IPO Could Net $366.6M

2.6K
Economy

Coronavirus’ Economic Impact Could Last 10 Years, Cost $8 Trillion

open business new normal sign
2.6K
Economy

Moody’s Economist: ‘The COVID-19 Recession Is Over’

2.5K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Plans ‘Invitation Only’ Sale Starting June 22