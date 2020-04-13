Jamie Iannone, who recently served as Walmart’s COO, is the new CEO of eBay Inc., the company announced in a press release on Monday (April 13).

“The Board believes Jamie is the ideal CEO to lead eBay’s next chapter of growth and success,” said Thomas Tierney, chairman of eBay’s board, in a statement. “We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence and developing teams that drive results … He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome him back to eBay.”

Iannone will start on April 27. Until then, interim CEO Scott Schenkel, who was appointed in September after four years as the company’s CFO and more than a dozen years with the company, eBay said. The two plan to work together during the transition period.

Per a Reuters report, the appointment comes after Starboard Value, an activist investor, said eBay should appoint an outsider as permanent chief executive after being led by an interim CEO for months.

Iannone has more than 20 years of experience in managing consumer companies. Prior to being promoted to COO at Walmart, he served as CEO of SamsClub.com.

“I am honored to rejoin eBay as its next chief executive officer,” said Iannone in a statement. “…I believe the company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its ecosystem.”

Before joining Walmart Inc., Iannone was executive vice president of digital products at Barnes & Noble Inc. In addition, he spent nearly eight years at eBay as a vice president.