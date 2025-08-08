37% of Sezzle Anywhere Orders Occur in-Store Amid BNPL Momentum

Highlights
Buy now, pay later momentum is still strong, evidenced by Sezzle’s over-50% YoY growth in monthly active users.
Management noted that more than a third of its Anywhere transactions occur in-store.
Credit losses are within the targeted range, management said on the call with analysts.
The momentum of buy now, pay later (BNPL) remains unabated, Sezzle management said on the company’s conference call on Thursday (Aug. 7), marked by double-digit growth in revenues, strong uptake in subscriptions and in-store purchases and active consumers.