Adyen Processing Volumes Jump 22% as Digital Payments Surge

Adyen’s second-half 2024 results took note of the widespread embrace of solutions to enable omnichannel commerce, and demand for a broad range of payment options across several global markets.

And in detailing the results of its platform and debit-focused businesses (allowing for additional routing options in the U.S.) the company noted momentum among enterprises and marketplaces processing payments online, in-store and across various devices.

Company materials indicated that processed volume growth was up 22% in the most recent half, to 666.4 billion euros, while the EMEA was yet again a key net revenue contributor, growing 27% year on year. North America-related revenues were up 21% as the consolidated top line was 22% higher to a bit more than 1 billion euros.

The ADR shares listed in the U.S. were up 13% in intraday trading on Thursday (Feb. 13).

The company’s Unified Commerce volumes gathered 35%, and Adyen reported that the number of Unified Commerce customers processing “at scale” were up by 97 new additions, to 417. Those customers are defined as the number of merchants processing at least 10 million euros on both point-of-sale (POS) and eCommerce channels, with over 50 million euros in total processed volume through the trailing 12 months.

The number of deployed transacting Unified Commerce terminals grew by 86,000 through the second half, and now stands at 363,000. Total processed volumes tied to Unified Commerce were 194.3 billion euros, compared to 144.2 billion euros last year (through the second half). Drilling down into those results, POS volumes in the most recent reading stood at 115 billion euros.

Growth in the Platforms Business

Adyen for Platforms — which the company described in its materials as the “youngest but fastest-growing commercial pillar” with volumes up 44% year through the most recent second half — had seen a 57,000 jump in platform business customers, to 145,000. Along with that jump, the number of platform customers processing more than 1 billion euros annually was up by 10 customers from last year to a current 28. Platforms contributed 88.5 billion euros in volumes in the second half, up 44% year over year.

As the Unified Commerce and platform businesses showed momentum, the company recorded that, within its processing volumes, digital was the largest contributor, gaining 13% to 383.5 billion euros. And for Adyen’s digital customers, 91% are using localized payment methods.

Company materials also shed light on Adyen’s ongoing investment in U.S. offerings focused on debit transactions, where its Intelligent Payment Routing for U.S. debit has been underpinned by five direct connections to the debit networks. Through the latest reporting period the firm “nearly doubled” the number of customers adopting the solution, and said that in a pilot with more than 20 enterprise businesses, connections to that solution drove an average of 26% cost savings and a 0.22% increase in authorization rates for those enterprises.