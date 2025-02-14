Airbnb Overhauls Mobile App to Be ‘Similar to Amazon’

Airbnb is accessed by about 1.6 billion devices per year, according to CEO Brian Chesky, “but we’re not a frequently used app.”

To address this, the company is investing in refining its mobile app, streamlining the booking process, and offering a more tailored experience, Chesky explained during Airbnb’s fourth-quarter earnings Thursday (Feb. 13). This ties directly to Airbnb’s overarching strategy to increase growth by elevating the user experience for guests and hosts.

Modernizing Airbnb’s App

“We want the Airbnb app to be similar to Amazon, in that you only need one place to go,” Chesky explained. “We’re going to start with things adjacent to travel. This goes along with our product optimization. We have 5 billion visitors a year to Airbnb. It’s important they can find the right Airbnb for them.”

Airbnb recently introduced more than 50 upgrades, including personalized recommendations, search filters, and intuitive design changes to make it faster and easier for users to find the right accommodations, Chesky noted. The improved app functionality is part of Airbnb’s broader efforts to modernize its technology and provide more personalized experiences for its global user base.

“Our mobile app conversions are significantly higher than our mobile website, and that’s why we’re trying to get more people to use our app,” Chesky added. Over the past several years, Airbnb rebuilt its technology stack, including completely overhauling and modernizing the app experience.

“We introduced brand-new listing management tools, making it easier for hosts to list and manage their homes, while giving them the ability to offer more services in the future,” he said.

“We’ve also upgraded our messaging system into a unified platform, making communication between guests and hosts more seamless. We’re already seeing our investments in performance pay off with improved usability, which we know drives growth. With this new tech platform, we can innovate faster and expand beyond short-term rentals into an extensible platform with a range of new offerings.”

The company’s app enhancements have already paid dividends as more than 75% of Gen Z travelers are using the Airbnb app to book quick winter escapes.

Strong Q4, Full-Year Results

Fourth-quarter revenue grew 12%, to $2.5 billion, while full-year revenue also rose 12%, to $11.1 billion. Gross bookings increased 13%, to $17.6 billion, while full-year gross bookings climbed 12%, to $81.8 billion. Nights and experiences booked for the fourth quarter increased 12%, to $111 billion, while nights and experiences booked for the full year rose 10%, to $491.5 billion.

Other recent initiatives include enhanced search functionality, better merchandising, flexible payment options, and the launch of local payment methods in nearly two dozen countries, including Brazil, Korea and Indonesia, Chesky added, noting these optimizations have contributed to higher conversion rates.

Next Chapter for Airbnb

Looking ahead, Chief Financial Officer Ellie Mertz said the company expects continued “strong demand” in the first quarter and revenue projections are between $2.23 billion and $2.27 billion, representing between 4%-6% growth.

“In 2024 Airbnb outpaced the travel industry’s growth,” Chesky added. “The past several years we’ve been preparing for Airbnb’s next chapter.

“We have a new technology stack and improved our messaging system, our search functionality and modernized our app. While these efforts are setting us up for long-term growth, they’re already driving a positive impact on the business, which is evident from our Q4 results.

“We’re continuing to build on this momentum in 2025, executing a multiyear strategy to perfect the core service, accelerate growth in global markets, and launch and scale new offerings. 2025 marks the start of Airbnb’s next chapter.”