American Express Likes What It Sees in ‘Wait and See’ Economy

Highlights
American Express reported record revenue and a bullish outlook for the rest of the year in its second-quarter earnings call.
Executives said the macroeconomic picture is producing pockets of prudence rather than broad pullbacks.
In its earnings release, the company cited “announced or future tariff increases” as a risk that could crimp cardmember confidence.
American Express isn’t waiting for the economy to make up its mind. It’s already betting cardholders will keep spending even as headlines wobble from “soft landing” to “hard stop.”