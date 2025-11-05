AI, Payments and Core Banking Modernization Lift FIS Results

Highlights
FIS revenue rose 6.3% in the third quarter to $2.7 billion, driven by banking and payments performance.
CEO Stephanie Ferris said bank technology spending remains strong as clients invest in digital, payments and AI-enabled modernization.
A pending credit issuer acquisition, as well as AI-driven digital investments, are expected to expand scale, margins and cash conversion into 2026.
Banking momentum and payments innovation drove another quarter for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), as artificial intelligence, core modernization and digital expansion continued to reshape its business mix.
