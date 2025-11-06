Commerce.com Sees AI Agents Driving a New Era in Digital Commerce

Highlights
Commerce.com, formerly known as BigCommerce, reported $86 million in Q3 revenue and strong operating cash flow, as AI-driven products reshape its eCommerce platform.
CEO Travis Hess said AI is “reshaping how customers discover, evaluate and purchase products,” with new partnerships across PayPal, Shopify and Perplexity fueling demand.
CFO Daniel Lentz said upcoming launches like Feedonomics Surface and PayPal-powered payments aim to expand monetization and deepen retention heading into 2026.
Commerce.com’s third-quarter 2025 earnings results, released Thursday (Nov. 6) ahead of the bell, suggest that merchants are embracing a shift to agentic commerce.
