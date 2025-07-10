Delta Reports Record Revenue as Demand for Air Travel Stabilizes

Delta Air Lines reported Thursday (July 10) that it earned record revenue in the June quarter and restored its full-year financial guidance as demand for air travel stabilized.

The company said its quarterly revenue rose 1% year over year and that it expects earnings per share of $5.25 to $6.25 for fiscal year 2025, according to a Thursday earnings release.

“Through the quarter, demand trends stabilized at levels that are flat to last year and we continued to see resilience in our diverse, high-margin revenue streams,” Delta President Glen Hauenstein said in the release.

Delta saw its international business perform well, with revenue up 2%, and saw demand for corporate travel remain steady, with sales making low-single-digit gains, according to the release.

The airline also saw its premium business revenue grow 5% year over year, outpacing its main cabin segment, and reported that its loyalty revenue rose 8%, driven by co-brand spend growth and card acquisitions, per the release.

“For the September quarter, we expect total revenue to be flat to up 4% compared to the prior year, with unit revenue trends expected to improve through the second half of the year as we continue to adjust capacity and the industry further rationalizes supply,” Hauenstein said in the release.

These results and outlook mark a change from the trends Delta and other airlines reported seeing three or four months ago.

During Delta’s previous earnings report, which was held April 9, the airline reported that its March quarter revenue growth was lower than expected and said it did not provide an updated full-year outlook because it would be premature to do so “given the broad macro uncertainty.”

“Coming into 2025, we were positioned for another year of strong growth,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said during an April 9 earnings call. “However, given broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled.”

A month earlier, on March 10, Delta revised its March quarter outlook downward, saying that macro uncertainty had softened demand in the domestic market.

On March 11, three more airlines — American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines — made similar comments about the macroeconomic environment and revised their outlooks downward or said they expected earnings to come in at the lower end of their guidance.