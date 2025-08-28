Dollar General Bets Big on Stores With Nearly 4,900 Projects in 2025

Highlights
Dollar General posted net sales of $10.7 billion and net income of $411 million, beating expectations as value-driven shoppers turned to its stores amid inflationary pressures.
The company plans nearly 4,900 real estate projects in fiscal 2025, including 575 new stores, 15 in Mexico, and over 4,200 remodels across its Elevate and Renovate initiatives.
Dollar General paused expansion of its high-margin pOpshelf concept but continues investing in digital convenience, including expanded delivery and same-day service.
Retail is being rewritten in real time as price-pressured shoppers chase value.