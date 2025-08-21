Earnings Season Reveals Winners and Stragglers Across Retail’s Off-Price Arena

Highlights
Three-quarters of lower- to middle-income households now live paycheck to paycheck, the highest since PYMNTS Intelligence began tracking, reshaping both shopping habits and retailer strategies.
Value-seeking shoppers continue to drive traffic to discount retailers, highlighting how the off-price model is benefitting from tariffs and supply chain disruptions that make everyday items harder to find or afford.
Rising import costs and a still-fragile consumer backdrop may threaten to expose weaker operators in the off-price space.
For years, off-price retailers such as TJX (parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods), Ross Stores, Burlington, Dollar General and even Target have built their pitch on a simple thesis: economic downturns make bargain hunting not just appealing but essential.