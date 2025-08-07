As New Tariffs Kick in, PYMNTS Tracks Deepening Economic Uncertainty

The current tariff landscape can be boiled down to one theme: uncertainty.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
As several news outlets have reported, a new tranche of duties hit at 12:01 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 7), but many carve-outs and enforcement details remain cloudy, forcing governments to scramble for side deals while the White House sketches sector-specific levies that could soar to 250%.
According to Bloomberg, the Treasury has already booked $82 billion in tariff revenue in just three months, a 241% jump from a year ago. However, the path forward is anything but clear.
This comes as no surprise to PYMNTS readers. PYMNTS Intelligence’s year-long “Uncertainty Project” has turned its attention to the tariff issue since President Donald Trump took office. As the tariff picture continues to develop (or not), we thought it a good opportunity to summarize some of the PYMNTS Intelligence’s findings across four groups: consumers, SMBs, mid-market companies and CFOs. Below are the latest sector-specific insights.
Survival anxiety deepens. In “Brewing Storm,” we found 13% of SMBs lack access to any form of financing and believe their survival is at risk in the next two years, an 86% increase compared to the 6.9% of all SMBs surveyed who express this concern.
“Tariffs and Business Uncertainty: The Current State of Play” reveals a significant shift in sentiment among U.S. middle-market firms, with more than half of heads of payments at goods firms now believing tariffs will negatively impact their companies. This represents a sharp increase from previous months, when positive and negative outlooks were equally split at 35%. In contrast, services firms remain largely ambivalent regarding the tariffs’ effects.
Our report, “The CAIO Report: Tariff Turbulence: Product Leaders Shift Strategy to Blunt Fallout,” reveals crucial insights into how companies of varying sizes are perceiving and responding to current trade policies. It found that pessimism surges among the largest firms: Eighty percent of product leaders at the largest U.S. enterprises, defined as those with annual revenues exceeding $10 billion, now anticipate mostly or completely negative impacts from tariffs. This represents a significant 24 percentage point increase in pessimism since May, when 56% expected similar outcomes.
Across every layer of the economy, PYMNTS Intelligence’s Uncertainty Project paints the same picture: tariffs have shifted from macro headline to micro reality. From checkout aisles to boardrooms, the new mantra is conserve, delay, hedge — and hope clarity arrives before cash runs out.
Marqeta Sees BNPL and Embedded Finance Boosting Issuer Demand
Airbnb’s Results Show Consumer Resilience as Platform Eyes Uncertainty
Visa Data Shows Affluent Travelers Propel Global Tourism Spending
The Algorithm Will Bill You Now: AI Creeps Into Travel Charges
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.