Global trade policy, long an abstract debate, now directly impacts the pocketbooks and grocery carts of consumers in the United States.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Stock Out. The Impact of Tariffs on Consumer Product Prices and Availability” reveals how global trade policies are transforming into tangible financial burdens for U.S. households. The study highlights that tariffs and supply chain disruptions are directly impacting product availability and pricing across a range of goods.

Many Americans are encountering empty shelves and rising costs for everyday items, from avocados to electronics. Retailers frequently attribute these issues directly to tariffs, with 1 in 3 consumers hearing this explanation firsthand.

The report, based on a survey of 2,262 U.S. consumers conducted from May 21 to June 6, underscores a deepening vulnerability within the consumer economy, which relies on well-oiled global supply lines and affordable imports.

Nearly half of all shoppers report being unable to buy desired products due to stockouts or unavailability, either in-store or online. These are not isolated incidents but signals of a broader challenge, with financially strained households, particularly the over 68% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck, feeling the most acute impact.

Key findings from the report illustrate the pervasive nature of these challenges:

Widespread Product Shortages: Nearly half of U.S. consumers have encountered product shortages, finding desired items across categories like food, household goods and apparel out of stock or unavailable. This impact is more severe for financially struggling individuals, as 42% of those living paycheck to paycheck report no issues, compared to 53% of consumers overall.

Direct Tariff-Related Price Hikes: Approximately one-third of U.S. consumers have been explicitly informed by businesses that tariffs are responsible for increased prices on goods. An additional nearly 1 in 4 noted merchants referencing “increased costs” without specific tariff attribution. These hikes disproportionately affect younger generations and those living paycheck to paycheck, who often seek lower-priced, imported items.

Disproportionate Burden on Vulnerable Shoppers: Financially struggling consumers, especially those living paycheck to paycheck with difficulty paying bills, tend to prefer and buy a higher proportion of lower-cost imported goods due to their price-consciousness. For example, 22% of these consumers prefer mostly imported food products, versus just 12% of those not living paycheck to paycheck. This reliance makes them highly susceptible to tariff-induced price increases and shortages.

Beyond immediate availability and pricing, the PYMNTS Intelligence report highlights broader implications for consumer finances. Consumers living paycheck to paycheck, even those with “super-prime” credit scores, could see their financial stability challenged by tariff-fueled inflation, potentially altering credit profiles. Nearly half of U.S. shoppers anticipate tariffs will drive price increases at double the current inflation rate.

Financially vulnerable consumers report hearing tariff-related explanations for price increases 60% more often for food and more than twice as often for health and beauty compared to more stable counterparts. This data underscores how global trade policies are reshaping the affordability of daily necessities for a broad segment of the American population.