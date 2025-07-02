Discounts Lure High-Income Customers to Dollar Stores

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence data indicates that high earners now account for 24% of transactions at both Dollar Tree and Dollar General, representing a significant segment of their top lines.
This shift is contributing to strong sales growth for discount retailers.
The increased appeal of discount stores to higher earners underscores a broader economic reality where approximately half of consumers earning more than $100,000 annually live paycheck to paycheck.
Higher income consumers in the United States are crowding the aisles at dollar stores, moved to seek discounts in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy.