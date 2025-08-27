Kohl’s Logs 20 Million App Users as Digital Sales Help Turnaround Efforts

Highlights
Kohl’s management said during a second-quarter earnings call that low- to middle-income customers remain the most challenged, prioritizing value and trading down to lower opening price point products.
Digital sales and proprietary brands were key drivers of improved operating performance, particularly toward the end of the quarter, even with cautious consumer spending.
The company is focusing on value for pressured consumers by making more brands coupon-eligible, a strategy that has generated positive responses and contributed to a strong start in August.
Kohl’s reported second-quarter 2025 earnings results Wednesday (Aug. 27) that reflected strength in digital sales and demand for the company’s proprietary offerings, despite an environment of cautious consumer spending in an age of tariff volatility.