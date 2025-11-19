Lowe’s Builds Out $8.8 Billion Wholesale Play as DIY Slows

Highlights
Lowe’s is doubling down on long-term growth from professional contractors, highlighted by its $8.8 billion acquisition of Foundation Building Materials to expand wholesale-level capabilities and better serve Pro customers.
Pro contractors represent fewer store visits but higher, steadier revenue than DIY shoppers, making them central to Lowe’s strategy.
The company’s Q3 results show modest sales growth and rising digital and home services performance, while Lowe’s works to transform its operations to capture more of the Pro ecosystem.
The challenges of today’s economy continue to weigh on consumer confidence.
