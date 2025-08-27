Nvidia CEO Huang Bets Full Stack Beats Open Source

Highlights
Nvidia reported Q2 FY26 revenue of $46.7 billion, up 55% year over year, with its Data Center segment alone contributing 88% of total revenue, fueled by demand for Blackwell GPUs and networking platforms.
CEO Jensen Huang positioned Nvidia as the backbone of AI infrastructure, emphasizing energy efficiency and scalability. However, growth faces constraints from physical infrastructure (land, power, cooling) and competition from open-source foundation models optimized for rival hardware.
With the launch of Blackwell Ultra platforms (GB300, NVL72 racks, NVLink fabrics), Nvidia is targeting enterprise adoption of agentic AI for autonomous decision-making and real-time applications across industries, reinforcing its full-stack moat beyond just chips.
Few companies in history have experienced a revenue trajectory as dramatic as Nvidia’s over the past two years.