AI Model Training vs Inference: Companies Face Surprise AI Usage Bills

Highlights
AI model training is expensive, but it’s a one-time cost that most companies don’t pay. Instead, enterprises incur ongoing inference costs triggered by every prompt to the AI system.
Each use of an AI system requires fresh computation to answer each prompt, so costs scale with usage.
Advances in hardware and algorithms have slashed inference prices, but it remains the dominant AI expense businesses must manage.
When companies talk about adopting artificial intelligence (AI), most of the attention goes to the large language model such as OpenAI’s GPT-5 or Google’s Gemini 2.5.