Enterprises Confront the Real Price Tag of AI Deployment

Highlights
Enterprise AI projects often cost far more than model fees alone, with hidden infrastructure, integration and compliance pushing total spending higher.
Self-hosting and embedded AI can significantly reduce expenses compared to cloud-only or standalone tools, especially at scale.
In the long run, the true cost of AI to businesses may be not adopting the technology in the first place, and risk falling behind.
The rush to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into enterprise operations is colliding with a complex and sometimes underestimated reality: Deploying AI at scale can be pricey, and the true cost can extend far beyond the per-million-token rates on vendor websites.