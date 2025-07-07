How to Choose Between Deploying an AI Chatbot or Agent

Highlights
AI chatbots are reactive tools that can answer prompts while AI agents are proactive tools that not only retrieve data but act on it.
AI chatbots tend to be more cost-effective than AI agents because they tend to use less inference.
Businesses should look at the complexity of their use cases and budgets when deciding between deploying a chatbot or an agent.
In artificial intelligence, the trend du jour is AI agents, or algorithmic bots that can autonomously retrieve data and act on it.