Highlights
Anthropic and Andon Labs conducted an experiment to see whether an AI agent, Claudius, could run a small vending machine shop profitably in real life.
Claudius sold items at a loss, was convinced to give discounts to employees, and turned down $100 from a buyer interested in acquiring drinks that cost $15.
Andon Labs Co-founder Lukas Petersson told PYMNTS that real-world deployments are critical, as simulated safety testing fails to capture how AI behaves under real economic and social pressures.
In a bid to test whether artificial intelligence (AI) agents can operate autonomously in the real economy, Andon Labs and Anthropic deployed Claude Sonnet 3.7 — nicknamed “Claudius” — to run an actual small, automated vending store at Anthropic’s San Francisco office for a month.