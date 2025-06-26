Highlights
Agentic AI can misbehave if cornered: LLMs may blackmail, leak company secrets or worse when their goals or existence are threatened.
Telling AI agents not to do harm and conform to a set of ethical rules are not enough to stop all misbehavior.
A PYMNTS Intelligence report shows that companies aren’t quite ready to deploy AI agents without human supervision.
A new study from Anthropic reveals that when large language models (LLMs) are placed in simulations where their existence or goals are threatened, they often choose harmful actions — including blackmail, corporate espionage and even to kill a person — to protect themselves and their mission.
