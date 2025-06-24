Agentic AI Is Redrawing the Org Chart for Smarter Businesses

Highlights
AI agents are becoming proactive digital coworkers embedded in business operations and organizational charts.
Companies like i2c are using AI agents in customer service to resolve 99% of calls autonomously and in customer engagement by personalizing communication through acquired AI tools.
In the absence of regulation, responsible companies must self-regulate with frameworks addressing data governance, bias monitoring, explainability and behavior tracking.
