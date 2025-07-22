AI in Accounting Services May Level Playing Field for Small Businesses

Highlights
AI is making advanced accounting tools more accessible to small and mid-size businesses, helping them automate routine tasks and gain financial insights once limited to large enterprises.
Despite rising client demands and regulatory pressure, most accounting systems remain manual, with only 21% of SMBs currently using AI in finance operations.
Experts say AI enables real-time analysis, better compliance and more strategic advisory services — provided firms use clean data and reliable software platforms.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is leveling the playing field in accounting services, giving small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners access to robust tools once reserved for large enterprises.