OpenAI Annual Recurring Revenue Leaps 82% Compared to Last Year

OpenAI reportedly reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), up 82% from $5.5 billion in 2024.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The $10 billion encompasses the artificial intelligence company’s consumer products and business products but excludes its licensing revenue from Microsoft and large on-time deals, CNBC reported Monday (June 9), citing an OpenAI spokesperson.

While OpenAI sales are growing, so are its costs. The company lost about $5 billion in 2024, according to the report.

It was reported Wednesday (June 4) that OpenAI said it added 1 million paying business subscribers since February, lifting the total number of such subscribers from 2 million in February to 3 million today.

OpenAI rolled out the first of its business products in August 2023 and gained its first 1 million paying business subscribers over the next year, by September 2024.

The adoption of OpenAI’s products has grown among other sorts of users as well. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in April that the company reached about 800 million people and that its user base had doubled in a matter of weeks.

The company continued its push to deepen enterprise adoption of its business tools last week with its unveiling of two new business features for ChatGPT.

One new feature, Connectors, lets ChatGPT connect to different apps used by office workers so it can access proprietary information in the user’s own computers and craft responses accordingly.

The other, Record Mode, records and transcribes meeting conversations, generates structured summaries and recalls notes from past meetings.

Chief financial officers of U.S. companies with more than $1 billion in revenue are adopting generative AI to improve efficiency, decision making and operations, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “The CAIO Report.”

The report found that the share of these CFOs who reported a “very positive” return on investment from the technology leaped from 26% in March 2024 to nearly 90% in December.

Tuesday’s CNBC report said the latest ARR figure explains the valuation OpenAI gained in a $40 billion funding round in March. The company is now valued at about 30 times its revenue, signaling its investors’ “hyper-growth expectations,” the report said.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.