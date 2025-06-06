OpenAI Gives ChatGPT More Business Features

OpenAI has unveiled two new business features for ChatGPT in its latest push to deepen enterprise adoption and challenge Microsoft and Google’s office productivity products.

The first is called “Connectors,” and it lets ChatGPT connect to different apps used by office workers, including Gmail, Outlook, Google Drive, Teams, Dropbox, GitHub, HubSpot, SharePoint and more.

That means ChatGPT can now access proprietary information in the user’s own computers and craft responses accordingly. This integration can transform the way users search, plan and collaborate in real time.

An example from OpenAI in a product demo was this prompt: “Get me up to speed on our Q2 marketing and product strategy. What features drove the most revenue in Q2?”

To use Connectors, users must manually connect ChatGPT to the apps. To do so, go to your profile on ChatGPT. Click on settings and then Connectors. Connect to the applications available. (Some apps may need your administrator’s approval.)

Connectors is rolling out this week for Plus, Pro, Teams, Enterprise and Education subscribers.

The second feature is “Record Mode.”

It records and transcribes meeting conversations. It also automatically generates structured summaries that include action items and time-stamped citations. ChatGPT can also recall notes from past meetings.

This turns ChatGPT into what OpenAI called a “second memory,” capable of recalling discussions, surfacing decisions and even drafting follow-up documents based on spoken content.

ChatGPT can turn summaries or transcripts into emails, project plans or even code. The feature can be accessed through a circle next to the microphone icon.

This feature is now live for Teams subscribers, with access for enterprise and education subscribers coming soon.

These features signal OpenAI’s intent to expand ChatGPT into a comprehensive enterprise productivity suite — directly competing with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

“ChatGPT doesn’t want to be a tool you switch to, but a surface you operate from,” said Saanya Ojha, partner at Bain Capital Ventures, in a LinkedIn post. “Although Microsoft is a key OpenAI partner, Copilot and ChatGPT are starting to collide. Features like transcription, research, and action items overlap with Copilot for Microsoft 365.”

Unlike those offerings, which are tightly integrated into their respective ecosystems, OpenAI’s approach emphasizes interoperability across platforms and data sources.

OpenAI emphasized that all connectors and data queries respect existing user permissions.

