PayPal’s Account Growth and Consumer Spending Slow

Highlights
PayPal’s third-quarter earnings results show steady progress but also signs of consumer caution, as shoppers make smaller purchases despite stable transaction volumes.
The company is leaning on newer growth engines like BNPL, Venmo and debit use to broaden its role from a payments provider to a full commerce platform.
PayPal’s new partnership with OpenAI marks an early move into AI-powered agentic commerce, expanding PayPal’s reach across emerging digital ecosystems.
PayPal shares soared Tuesday (Oct. 28) in the wake of news that the company is integrating its wallet into OpenAI’s ChatGPT.