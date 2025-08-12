Paysafe Reports Surging eCommerce and Digital Wallet Volumes

Highlights
Paysafe’s latest results showed organic growth across key segments including eCommerce, and transaction volumes swelled 10%.
SMBs continue to prioritize payments, and management noted that deal signings and contract values are up year over year.
Gaming and FinTech sectors represent areas of growth, according to management commentary on the conference call.
Paysafe’s shares leaped on the heels of earnings Tuesday (Aug. 12) that noted organic growth in eCommerce and digital wallets-related revenues, while transactions were higher by double digits.