SMB Acquiring, B2B Payables Fuel Priority’s 9% Q2 Top-Line Jump

Highlights
Priority Technology Holdings got a boost in the second quarter from B2B clients seeking ways to automate their payables functions.
Higher margin, recurring business, the CEO said, helped lift guidance for the year.
Independent sales organizations, connecting merchants to payment services providers, are showing growth while SMBs are proving a resilient market, according to management commentary on the call.
Growth in small to medium-sized business (SMB) acquiring, B2B payables management and enterprise payments helped boost Priority Technology Holdings’ second-quarter results, while management also increased guidance for its near-term results.