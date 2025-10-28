SoFi Defies Credit Fears as Consumers Keep Spending

Highlights
SoFi’s personal loan charge-offs fell to 2.60% from 2.83% in Q2, while 90-day delinquencies held at 43 basis points. Student loan charge-offs eased to 0.69%.
SoFi originated $3.4 billion in loans for third parties and completed a $466 million securitization as buyers increased commitments.
The company launched SoFi Pay, an AI-powered Cash Coach, and previewed a 2026 stablecoin initiative alongside plans to relaunch crypto trading.
SoFi reported its Q3 earnings Tuesday morning (Oct. 28), and the message was straightforward: Its mostly prime borrowers look resilient, and their spending is steady.