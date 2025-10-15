Synchrony’s Q3 Shows Strength, Not Strain, as Consumers Hold the Line

Highlights
Synchrony earnings reveal borrowers are paying on time, keeping balances in check, and showing financial discipline despite higher rates.
Shoppers are leaning into digital deals and value retailers, pulling back on big-ticket buys but staying active where it counts.
Synchrony’s third-quarter profit surged 37% to $1.1 billion, purchase volumes ticked up and credit losses fell — proof the consumer is steady, not strained.
Today’s economy remains oscillating between resilience, restraint and a hopeful rebound.