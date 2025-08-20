Target’s Digital Sales Gain as Traffic Wanes and CEO Departs

Highlights
Target reported a year-over-year decline in same-store sales and transactions, signaling continued consumer pullback.
Digital sales rose 4.3% year over year, driven by gains in same-day delivery, although growth slowed compared to last year.
CEO Brian Cornell will step down in February, and Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke is set to succeed him and prioritize digital investments and AI-driven operations.
There was a lot to digest on Target’s second-quarter 2025 earnings call Wednesday (Aug. 20), as the retail giant posted data that showed consumers pulling back.