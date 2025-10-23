Tariff Tally: Global Losses Eclipse $35 Billion Going Into Q3 Earnings

Highlights
Tariffs bite, with over $35 billion in costs hitting global balance sheets, but firms are adapting by turning tariffs from crisis into business-as-usual.
Large firms can hedge and absorb shocks, but SMBs can’t as they face squeezed margins, supply snags and fading optimism about survival.
U.S. tariffs are at their highest since the 1930s, dragging on incomes and GDP as trade risk reshapes global supply chains and pricing.
Even before third-quarter 2025 earnings started rolling in, global businesses had warned of over $35 billion in costs from U.S. tariffs.
