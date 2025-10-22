Uncertainty Over Tariffs and Regulations Test Corporate Resilience

Highlights
Eighty-three percent of firms that report a high level of regulatory uncertainty say they experienced operational disruptions in the last 12 months.
Among CFOs sourcing 30% or more from international suppliers, 60% cite operational disruptions, roughly double the rate of domestically-heavy firms.
The uncertainty has changed the approaches to, and management of, supply chains.
PYMNTS Intelligence has been tracking the impact of tariffs on global trade and corporate strategy since they first became a flashpoint in international markets.