PYMNTS Tariff Tally Shows Which S&P 500 Firms Are Bleeding Billions of Dollars

Highlights
The effective U.S. tariff rate has surged from 2.3% to nearly 16% and is projected to reach 18% to 20% by the end of the year.
Companies like Ford, GM, Tesla, Nike, Kraft Heinz, FedEx and Apple reported billion-dollar-scale headwinds.
Automakers, consumer brands and tech firms are diversifying suppliers, regionalizing manufacturing, cutting costs and rethinking product lines.
Tariff risks and uncertainty have become systemic to businesses.
