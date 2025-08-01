With Trade War Back on, CFOs and Product Chiefs Reset and Reboot

Highlights
Companies are moving from panic to planning in response to renewed trade tensions, emphasizing adaptability, operational agility and strategic use of AI.
Over half of firms have retooled product lines, shifted to domestic sourcing and implemented scenario planning, signaling a deep, tech-driven transformation in how products are designed, sourced and brought to market.
Despite proactive measures, companies — especially mid-sized firms — face hard limits due to policy unpredictability, budget constraints and rising costs, with many passing tariffs onto consumers or sacrificing margins to stay competitive.
As the U.S. reignites trade tensions with the rest of the world, corporate finance chiefs and product teams aren’t panicking. They’re planning.