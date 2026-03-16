Trade Finance Faces Stress Test as Global Risks Rise

Highlights
Middle East conflict is disrupting freight routes, especially near the Strait of Hormuz, cutting sea traffic and driving air freight rates up more than 70% on some routes.
Longer transit times are tying up working capital, increasing financial pressure on companies and highlighting the value of digital trade finance tools.
Paper-based trade processes slow responses to disruptions, while digital trade systems allow companies to reroute shipments and update documentation quickly.
The war in Iran is increasingly giving the freight sector a fright.