Walmart US eCommerce Sales Jump 28% as Consumers Seek Value

Highlights
Walmart executives said customers across income levels are seeking value and shifting more spending to eCommerce.
Management highlighted strength in pickup, delivery, marketplace sellers and advertising as key contributors to digital growth.
Executives said consumers remain resilient heading into the holidays, although low-income households face more pressure.
Walmart’s third-quarter 2026 earnings results, released Thursday (Nov. 20), show that value remains the dominant force shaping consumer behavior, with shoppers increasingly using digital channels to find it.