Walmart US eCommerce Sales Jump 28% as Consumers Seek Value

Executives said consumers remain resilient heading into the holidays, although low-income households face more pressure.

Management highlighted strength in pickup, delivery, marketplace sellers and advertising as key contributors to digital growth.

Walmart executives said customers across income levels are seeking value and shifting more spending to eCommerce.

Walmart’s third-quarter 2026 earnings results, released Thursday (Nov. 20), show that value remains the dominant force shaping consumer behavior, with shoppers increasingly using digital channels to find it.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Across income levels, customers gravitated toward Walmart’s pricing, assortment and fast fulfillment options, driving a 27% global eCommerce sales increase and consistent omnichannel share gains, where every segment saw eCommerce growth north of 20%.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who is retiring from the role, said during a conference call with analysts that there was positive transaction and unit volume across every segment. The retailing giant is gaining market share in grocery and general merchandise in the United States.

Shoppers continue to spend, although the pressure is not evenly distributed. Walmart “saw strength across income cohorts and especially with higher-income households,” while middle-income customers remained steady, and lower-income families were “under additional pressure of late,” McMillon said during the call.

Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said during the call that the overall environment is consistent with only “pockets of moderation” and holiday activity beginning on solid footing.

For the quarter, like-for-like inflation in Walmart U.S. measured 1.3%, with food and general merchandise up low single digits, McMillon said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

eCommerce, Delivery Speed and Membership Fuel Growth

Walmart’s digital performance was again a highlight of the quarter. U.S. eCommerce sales rose 28%, marking the seventh straight quarter of above 20% growth, driven by pickup, delivery and advertising, Rainey said during the call.

“[A]pproximately 35% of store-fulfilled orders were expedited or delivered in under three hours, and sales through these expedited channels increased nearly 70% this quarter,” he said.

Membership and other income grew 7.6% in Walmart U.S., with double-digit Walmart+ fee income, according to an earnings presentation. Globally, membership income rose 17%.

Rainey said the third quarter delivered the best quarter Walmart+ has seen in terms of net additions since the company launched the program, crediting faster delivery, improved accuracy and the launch of the OnePay credit card, which offers 5% back on Walmart purchases.

Category Strength Across Grocery, Health and Wellness, and General Merchandise

Consumers continued to prioritize food and essential categories, but Walmart also reported gains in discretionary areas. The earnings presentation showed U.S. grocery comp sales rising low single digits, supported by strong fresh food performance and increased unit volumes. Health and wellness grew low double digits, aided by a higher branded drug mix and strong optical sales. General merchandise rose low single digits, led by fashion, home and automotive. Marketplace categories such as apparel, electronics and toys expanded more than 40%.

International markets delivered similarly strong results. International net sales rose 11.4% in constant currency, with eCommerce growing 26%, per the presentation.

Income Levels, Holiday Spending and the Omnichannel Shift

Walmart has momentum heading into the holiday season, executives said during the call.

Early indicators such as back-to-school and Halloween were positive, Rainey said, adding that Walmart expects Q4 to look “very much in line with the first part of the year.”

Shares were up 6% in early trading Thursday.

Pickup and delivery continue to be core to the shift across channels. Walmart now offers store-fulfilled fast delivery to 95% of U.S. households in under three hours, according to the presentation.

At Sam’s Club, curbside pickup became free for all members and club-fulfilled delivery grew triple digits, Rainey said during the call. Scan & Go adoption reached 36%.

The third-party seller network also remains a key driver, with U.S. marketplace sales climbing 17% and advertisers expanding alongside, McMillon said during the call. Walmart Connect U.S. advertising grew 33%, while global advertising increased 53%, including Vizio.

FinTech, Payments and Digital Enhancements

Management also highlighted several payments-related and FinTech capabilities. Walmart expanded its OnePay credit card, which is integrated into the Walmart+ ecosystem and offers cash rewards. The company also introduced new OpenAI-powered integrations that allow customers to buy items directly through ChatGPT and support associates with software development tools. McMillon said these capabilities will create experiences that are “more personalized and relevant” and more conversational across voice, text, image and video.

Walmart continues to automate distribution and fulfillment centers, with more than 60% of U.S. stores receiving some freight from automated distribution centers and more than 50% of U.S. eCommerce fulfillment center volume now automated.

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.