American Express Counts on Millennials to Power Spending Through 2026

Highlights
American Express says millennials and Gen Z now account for the largest share of U.S. consumer spending on its cards, with those cohorts also posting the fastest growth.
Retail, restaurants and premium travel anchored fourth-quarter volumes, while small business spending held up better than middle-market activity.
Management warned that proposed interest-rate caps would restrict credit access.
American Express released its latest earnings results on Friday (Jan. 30), closing 2025 with a familiar refrain and as it claimed a demographic edge in card spending: younger card members are carrying more of the load.