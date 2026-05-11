Circle Chases Agentic Growth to Scale Stablecoin Infrastructure

The company launched its Agent Stack and Arc blockchain while raising $222 million in ARC token presale funding from investors like BlackRock and Andreessen Horowitz.

Circle’s stablecoin business is growing quickly, with USDC circulation reaching $77 billion and on-chain volume hitting $21.5 trillion, as it expands beyond reserve-income dependence into AI and software infrastructure.

Circle said AI agents will need blockchain-native payments and coordination systems, positioning stablecoins like USDC as the financial layer for machine-driven commerce.

As cryptocurrency goes mainstream, the sector’s blockchain-native firms and builders are staring down a paradox.

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They are increasingly tasked with sustaining premium valuations while simultaneously absorbing the costs of expansion, compliance and platform development.

That was the dominant narrative on Circle’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call Monday (May 11), where the stablecoin issuer and digital asset infrastructure provider framed itself not as a payments company, but as an economic operating system being built for the future.

“Circle is an early-stage company just starting to execute our long-term strategy,” Circle co-founder, CEO and chairman Jeremy Allaire said. “We are entering a fundamentally different era of software-powered money… at internet scale and velocity.”

“With the ARC token presale, momentum behind the Arc network and the launch of our Agent Stack, we are building trusted infrastructure for AI-native economic activity and a more programmable internet financial system,” Allaire added.

In its financial materials and on the call, the company emphasized the convergence of artificial intelligence systems and blockchain-based economic coordination. Circle described a future where “software machines, powered by AI, deliver an increasing share of the world’s economic activity.”

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Read also: Stablecoin Settlement Brings Cross-Border Interoperability to Local RTP Networks

A Broader Bet on the Next Iteration of the Internet Financial System

The central thesis of Circle’s leadership is that autonomous AI agents will increasingly require mechanisms for identity, payments, coordination and programmable execution. Traditional payment rails were designed for humans and institutions, not agentic software entities capable of initiating millions of low-value transactions in real time.

Circle believes stablecoins can become the native monetary layer for these systems.

The company’s new Circle Agent Stack represents its clearest move in that direction. The platform includes agent wallets, programmable payment infrastructure, micropayment rails and marketplaces intended to allow AI agents to transact independently using Circle’s USDC stablecoin.

One of the most notable features is “Nanopayments,” which Circle said enables gas-free USDC transfers as small as one-millionth of a dollar. The capability targets a future where machine-to-machine commerce becomes economically viable at scale.

In practical terms, Circle is betting that autonomous AI systems will eventually require a financial layer optimized for software rather than humans. If that thesis proves correct, the opportunity extends beyond cryptocurrency speculation and into the architecture of digital commerce itself.

The company also announced that it raised $222 million in a presale of ARC tokens at a fully diluted valuation of $3 billion, with participation from investors, including BlackRock, a16z crypto, ARK Invest and others.

Arc is being positioned as an enterprise-grade Layer-1 blockchain optimized for payments, tokenization and financial settlement. Allaire described it as an “Economic OS for the internet.”

“If you’re a platform company like Circle, it’s very clear that AI-driven and agentic-driven infrastructure and automation is going to be very central,” he said.

See also: Stablecoin Fragmentation Creates New Risks for Businesses

The Stablecoin Business Is Expanding

Operationally, Circle’s core stablecoin business continued to grow with circulation of its USDC stablecoin rising 28% year over year to $77 billion in the quarter, while on-chain transaction volume surged to $21.5 trillion, a 263% increase from the prior year. The company generated $653 million in reserve income during the quarter, accounting for most of the company’s total revenue of $694 million.

As long as interest rates remain elevated, Circle can continue to benefit from the yield generated on reserves backing USDC. When, or if, rates normalize, reserve income could compress materially. Circle’s growing push into software, infrastructure and AI services cited by executives on Monday’s call appears designed to diversify before that compression arrives.

Circle also highlighted expanding enterprise integrations across firms, including Meta, Mastercard, Deutsche Telekom-backed Banking Circle, DTCC, Fireblocks and Standard Chartered.

Still, Circle now resembles a company straddling three identities simultaneously, including a regulated financial institution, a crypto infrastructure provider and an AI-era software platform. Each may require substantial investment, specialized talent and regulatory coordination.

Findings in the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Stablecoins Gain Ground: Why CFOs See More Promise There Than in Crypto” from March revealed that while 42% of middle-market companies have at least discussed stablecoins, only 13% have reported actual stablecoin use. Businesses that wish to use stablecoins have indicated they are more interested in joining forces with banks than with crypto firms.

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