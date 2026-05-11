Circle Chases Agentic Growth to Scale Stablecoin Infrastructure

Highlights
Circle said AI agents will need blockchain-native payments and coordination systems, positioning stablecoins like USDC as the financial layer for machine-driven commerce.
Circle’s stablecoin business is growing quickly, with USDC circulation reaching $77 billion and on-chain volume hitting $21.5 trillion, as it expands beyond reserve-income dependence into AI and software infrastructure.
The company launched its Agent Stack and Arc blockchain while raising $222 million in ARC token presale funding from investors like BlackRock and Andreessen Horowitz.
As cryptocurrency goes mainstream, the sector’s blockchain-native firms and builders are staring down a paradox.