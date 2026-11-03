Fiserv Wants AI to Fix What Decades of Payments Growth Made Expensive

Cutting costs is one thing. Growing again is another. Clover payment volume rose roughly 10%, but Fiserv’s merchant revenue still contracted. The next test is whether automation and platform consolidation can deliver sustainable growth, not just higher margins.

AI is at the center of Fiserv’s $1 billion cost-cutting gamble. The company has eliminated 3,000 employee and contractor positions and is using AI to automate fraud reviews, customer service and software development. The bigger bet: making its sprawling payments infrastructure cheaper to operate.

Fiserv beat Wall Street, but its $6.45 billion write-down tells another story. The payments giant is confronting the cost of maintaining legacy infrastructure even as revenue stagnates and margins tighten.

Fiserv on Tuesday (Nov. 3) gave Wall Street two very different numbers to consider: A $6.45 billion goodwill impairment and a $1 billion cost-cutting target.

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The market appeared more interested in the second number. Fiserv shares rose roughly 14% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported a narrow third-quarter earnings beat.

But Fiserv’s results capture a growing contradiction in the payments industry. The same scale that once made established processors difficult to displace can also make them expensive to modernize. Legacy infrastructure, overlapping technology investments and increasingly complex customer requirements are colliding with pressure to deliver faster, cheaper and more integrated financial services.

Fiserv’s response has been to double down on efficiency. Literally. The payments giant used its earnings to announce it had doubled its Project Elevate cost-savings target to $1 billion. Executives outlined a restructuring strategy built around artificial intelligence, software consolidation and the elimination of overlapping infrastructure.

“As we simplify and focus our organization with an AI-everywhere mindset, we have increasing confidence that we can drive greater efficiency while investing in innovation and delivering differentiated client value,” Fiserv CEO Takis Georgakopoulos said.

Management also disclosed that it has reduced its workforce and contractor base by 3,000 since Georgakopoulos took over, including cutting senior management by more than 10%.

See more: Global Payments Buyout Talks Signal Pressure on Legacy Processors

The $1 Billion Bet on Doing More With Less

Fiserv is betting that the next competitive advantage in payments won’t come from processing more transactions. It will come from needing fewer people, systems and dollars to process the ones it already handles.

Georgakopoulos described on Tuesday’s call a plan to consolidate overlapping technology platforms, discontinue smaller products and embed artificial intelligence throughout operations and software development.

In merchant acquiring, Fiserv is working to consolidate services onto Commerce Hub, eliminating the complexity of maintaining more than a dozen legacy gateways and switches globally.

In banking, its Core Modularity initiative aims to move multiple core systems toward shared software components, reducing the need to maintain separate technology architectures.

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The company has also identified more than a dozen smaller products with limited customer adoption that it intends to transition away from or potentially exit. The strategy reflects a longstanding problem in financial technology: Acquisitions and product expansion can increase distribution and revenue opportunities while creating overlapping systems that remain expensive to maintain.

Read more: The M&A Files: You Just Had an Acquisition — Now What?

The Revenue Problem AI Hasn’t Solved

The restructuring arrives as Fiserv’s revenue growth remains subdued. Merchant Solutions reported a 2% organic revenue decline in the third quarter, while Financial Solutions grew 2%. Overall organic revenue was flat. Clover gross payment volume increased approximately 10%, Commerce Hub transactions doubled, and Fiserv reported that core banking client wins increased more than 50% year over year.

Higher payment volumes do not automatically translate into proportional revenue gains, particularly when pricing pressure, product mix and customer acquisition costs affect processor economics.

Fiserv’s challenge is to turn its extensive distribution into additional revenue through services such as embedded finance, merchant lending, digital banking and integrated commerce software.

Georgakopoulos argued that Fiserv’s competitive advantage lies in the combination of its transaction data, distribution and broad product portfolio. The company supports approximately 40% of the U.S. banking market, maintains more than 1.5 billion accounts on file in issuing and operates one of the country’s largest debit networks, according to management.

That makes Project Elevate more than a traditional restructuring program. It is an effort to change the relationship between the company’s operating costs and the revenue its technology can generate. If AI can reduce the expense of maintaining old software, shorten customer migrations and automate routine servicing, it could lower the cost of operating financial infrastructure that has historically required substantial human intervention.

Georgakopoulos said AI agents embedded in Clover’s risk-hold process reduced decision times by two-thirds and lowered false positives by more than 40%. But the reported productivity improvements are operational indicators, not proof of realized companywide savings. Fiserv still must demonstrate that automation gains translate into sustainable margins after implementation, oversight and technology costs.

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