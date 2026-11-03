Fiserv Wants AI to Fix What Decades of Payments Growth Made Expensive

Highlights
Fiserv beat Wall Street, but its $6.45 billion write-down tells another story. The payments giant is confronting the cost of maintaining legacy infrastructure even as revenue stagnates and margins tighten.
AI is at the center of Fiserv’s $1 billion cost-cutting gamble. The company has eliminated 3,000 employee and contractor positions and is using AI to automate fraud reviews, customer service and software development. The bigger bet: making its sprawling payments infrastructure cheaper to operate.
Cutting costs is one thing. Growing again is another. Clover payment volume rose roughly 10%, but Fiserv’s merchant revenue still contracted. The next test is whether automation and platform consolidation can deliver sustainable growth, not just higher margins.
Fiserv on Tuesday (Nov. 3) gave Wall Street two very different numbers to consider: A $6.45 billion goodwill impairment and a $1 billion cost-cutting target.