SoFi Adds 1.1 Million Members as Cross-Sell Gains Speed

SoFi’s platform is translating into measurable cross-sell, with 43% of new products opened by existing members in the latest quarter.

SoFi’s first-quarter results point to a platform strategy that is no longer aspirational but measurable, as member growth, product adoption and cross-selling combine to deepen engagement across its ecosystem.

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But in early trading action on Wednesday (April 29), investors sent the stock lower by 12%, as revenue tied to its tech platform slipped 27%, notching a $75 million quarter due to a client’s transitioning off that platform, according to an earnings release.

Elsewhere, an examination of the numbers and the conference call remarks show how the firm’s overall ecosystem strategy is taking hold. SoFi added 1.1 million new members in the quarter, bringing its total to 14.7 million, a 35% increase from a year ago. Product adoption is moving even faster. The company added 1.8 million new products, lifting total products to 22.2 million, up 39% year over year.

More telling is how those products are being opened. Fully 43% of new products were taken by existing members, up from 36% a year earlier. That acceleration in cross-buy is central to the platform thesis, as it signals that customers are expanding their relationship over time.

CEO Anthony Noto stated on the conference call with analysts that the numbers in the quarter “clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of our Everything Financial Services app strategy and our ability to build deeper multi-product relationships with members, which in turn will drive a higher lifetime value.”

Deposits, Lending and Platform Economics

Direct deposit remains the anchor of that relationship. While management did not isolate quarterly inflows on the call, deposits rose by $2.7 billion sequentially to more than $40 billion, providing a stable funding base for lending and reinforcing daily engagement.

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Lending continues to drive both revenue and usage. SoFi originated $12.2 billion in loans during the quarter, its highest level to date, spanning personal, student and home categories. Personal loans accounted for $8.3 billion of that total, reflecting ongoing demand to refinance high-interest credit card balances.

The loan platform business added another $3 billion in originations, allowing SoFi to generate fee income while managing capital and credit exposure. That structure provides two revenue streams: recurring net interest income from loans held on balance sheet, and upfront fees from loans originated for third parties.

During the question-and-answer session with analysts, CFO Chris Lapointe said that “the characteristics of our member acquisition are in line with what they’ve been historically. Each business has an individual marketing plan that benefits from different channels. The lending business has historically been one that relies on legacy channels such as direct mail, but it is heavily influenced by affiliate partnerships. Our SoFi Money product is a broad-based digital strategy that we leverage to drive good marketing efficiencies.”

Technology and Product Expansion

The platform extends beyond lending. Financial services and technology platform segments together generated just over $500 million in revenue, or nearly half of the total.

Galileo and the broader technology stack remain part of that mix, even as management prepares to rebrand and consolidate offerings under SoFi Technology Solutions. The intent is to package payments, core banking, and risk tools into a single enterprise offering that can serve external clients while supporting internal growth.

At the same time, new products continue to feed the ecosystem. The relaunch of SoFi Plus as a paid subscription is already driving incremental engagement, with management noting that most new subscribers are existing members who then add another product.

Financially, the company reported $1.1 billion in revenue, up 41% year over year, marking its second consecutive quarter above the $1 billion threshold.

The composition of that revenue is shifting. Net interest income contributed roughly $690 million, while approximately $390 million came from fees tied to interchange, brokerage, technology and loan platforms. That balance reflects a business that is still led by lending but increasingly supported by non-lending streams.