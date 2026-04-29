SoFi Adds 1.1 Million Members as Cross-Sell Gains Speed

Highlights
SoFi’s platform is translating into measurable cross-sell, with 43% of new products opened by existing members in the latest quarter.
Member growth and product adds continue at scale, reinforcing the platform’s lifetime value model.
Lending remains the economic engine, but deposits, fees and technology are widening the revenue mix.
SoFi’s first-quarter results point to a platform strategy that is no longer aspirational but measurable, as member growth, product adoption and cross-selling combine to deepen engagement across its ecosystem.