SoFi Cross-Selling Grows as Existing Members Drive 51% of New Products

Highlights
SoFi is using AI to move beyond financial guidance toward automated actions, including planned subscription management and cancellation.
Loan originations reached a record $14.8 billion as SoFi expanded its third-party loan platform into SMB and home equity.
SoFi raised its revenue outlook but held its profit guidance steady as management opted to keep investing in new products and businesses.
SoFi wants artificial intelligence to do more than answer a customer’s financial questions. It wants AI to eventually act on them, and in the process give customers more reasons to keep their financial lives inside its expanding financial ecosystem.