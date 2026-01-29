Tesla Bets Future Growth on Optimus Robots and Autonomous Vehicles
On its fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday (Jan. 28), Tesla said its capital expenditures will exceed $20 billion in 2026, more than double prior guidance, as it accelerates investment in humanoid robotics, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). The spending increase comes as Tesla winds down Model S and Model X production and reallocates manufacturing capacity toward Optimus robots, deepening its reliance on businesses that are still pre-revenue or early in deployment.