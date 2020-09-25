Economy

Does Rising US Railroad Traffic Show That An Economic Rebound Is On Track?

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Amid the great pivot that’s bringing so much U.S. commerce to our doorsteps, is railroad traffic a harbinger of economic recovery?

Yes, U.S. freight volumes are down, but they’re rebounding off of their lows and are nearly back to last year’s levels. The Association of American Railroads reported this week that railroads carried some 522,000 carloads and intermodal units of freight in the week ended Sept. 19. That’s 1.3 percent lower than the same week last year, but nuance is in the numbers — and some positive trends are in sight.

As trade publication FreightWaves reported earlier this month, the spot rates for intermodal shipments have surged 58 percent since June. And the latest AAR data show that intermodal carloads are up 6.3 percent year over year.

Part of the reason for such gains is that freight volumes have been recovering in general, especially at U.S. ports. As PYMNTS has previously reported, retail spending is rebounding, yet inventories are low.  That imbalance normally leads to increased demand on various supply chains, including the railroads, trucks and ships that get goods where they need to go.

Generally speaking, intermodal transportation is what gets goods from a shipper to a “consignee,” the entity that receives the shipment (a retailer or a warehouse).

The rise in intermodal transport could point to industries getting goods to distribution centers rather than store shelves. That illustrates how the eCommerce age is fully upon us. Once goods get to a distribution center, trucks and delivery services can then go the last mile from a warehouse to consumers’ front doors.

The boost in intermodal spot rates, the rebound in intermodal traffic and news of an import surge all point toward the impact that eCommerce is having heading into the all-important holiday shopping season.

“I have never seen a market like this,” Phillip Yeager, president and chief operating officer of Hub Group (the nation’s second-largest intermodal-services provider), recently told DC Velocity. He said consumers “are putting their government subsidies into home improvement and other discretionary items, whereas before they’d be spending on going out to restaurants and travel.”

The bright spot of rising intermodal data stands in contrast to other economic trends that show how pressures from the ongoing pandemic remain in place. After all, railroads are heavily depending on demand for resources and commodities like coal and agricultural products.

Drilling down into the latest freight data, we see that carloads of grain were up 16 percent year over year in the latest period, while shipments of farm products excluding grain and food rose 5 percent.

Conversely, carloads of petroleum and derivative products fell by about 8.5 percent, while chemicals were down more than 7 percent. Those declines speak to a manufacturing sector that’s still struggling.

But even there, business investment has been rebounding, as shown by the latest core capital goods orders. The Commerce Department reported Friday that orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft rose 1.8 percent, whereas economists had only expected a 50-basis-point gain.

As businesses feel more confident in ordering capital goods, the inputs to make them will increase — and so will demand for ferrying raw materials to make those goods.

In other words, the pick-up in railroad traffic might be laying the tracks for a U.S. economic rebound.

 

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

Robinhood Markets' Newest Funding Round Grows To $660M
2.4K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $460M One Month After Raising $200M

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
2.3K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

2.1K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

1.9K
Digital Payments

Making Digital Card Features Stick – And Sticky

Disneyland
1.9K
Retail

Disneyland Pushes For A Green Light To Reopen With Advanced Safety Measures

1.9K
B2B Payments

Closing The Paper Check To Instant Cash Flow Gap For America’s SMBs

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending
1.9K
Buy Now Pay Later

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending To Expand Loan Options

1.8K
Faster Payments

FIS, The Clearing House Partner To Connect Small, Mid-Sized Banks, CUs To RTP

Fiserv: Online Gaming Payments
1.8K
Payments Innovation

Online Gaming’s Winning Payouts Plan

1.8K
1
Fraud Prevention

Report: Overcoming ID Fraud’s Technology Blind Spots

1.7K
Economy

Data: 87 Pct Of NYC Restaurants Couldn't Pay Full Rent In August

1.7K
Investments

Sneaker Marketplace Goat Group Nets $100M For Expansion On $1.75B Valuation

Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Women's Payments
1.7K
Financial Inclusion

Have A Credit Card In Your Purse? Thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Blend headquarters
1.6K
Digital Banking

Digital Mortgage Startup Blend Expands Into Consumer Banking