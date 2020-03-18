Economy

Mnuchin: Economy Will Come ‘Roaring Back’

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mnuchin: Economy Will Come ‘Roaring Back’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday (March 18) that the country won’t see Depression-like unemployment levels, walking back his previously reported comments that joblessness could hit 20 percent unless Congress acts.

“We are [going] to protect American workers,” Mnuchin said during an appearance on CNBC.

The Treasury secretary’s latest comments came one day after Mnuchin had warned that the U.S. unemployment rate could rise to 20 percent if Congress doesn’t ratify President Donald Trump’s proposed $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Mnuchin had reportedly shared his prediction of 20 percent unemployment in a closed-door meeting with Republican senators. He was trying to convince the legislators to pass Trump’s bailout package, which includes sending government checks to Americans experiencing financial difficulty amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But on Wednesday, Mnuchin called his 20 percent estimate a “mathematical statement.” If half of the 40 percent of U.S. workers employed in private industry by firms with 500 or fewer workers lose their positions, that would equal 20 percent joblessness, he said. But he added that “if we follow the president’s plan, we will not have it.”

Instead, Mnuchin predicted the economy will come “roaring back once we conquer this disease.” He added that the coronavirus outbreak “isn’t like the [2008] financial crisis” in that “there will be an end in sight.”

As for Wall Street’s recent wild swings, Mnuchin said the stock market will both rise and fall. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 8 percent shortly after 3 p.m. ET to 19,508.71, down more than 10,000 points from its record 29,551.42 close just weeks ago.

Mnuchin noted that there were many “companies that were great companies a month ago” and will be “great companies six months from now.” He added that the federal government will work with businesses for liquidity if they need it.

The Treasury secretary also noted that there are “a lot of small businesses out there, and the president has also determined … our priority is not just big businesses. … our priority is [also] small businesses, workers.”

That’s why Trump is proposing government cash payments to Americans, Mnuchin said. “He wants to get money into people’s pockets quickly, so Americans can feel confident that they know they can stay home … that we can get through this and our great businesses will be better than ever.”

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
9.9K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
7.7K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
6.6K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
6.2K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
5.7K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.6K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Amazon Amazon
4.5K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.5K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
4.3K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
4.2K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
4.1K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
4.0K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
3.7K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.6K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.5K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit