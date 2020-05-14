Economy

Starbucks To Landlords: Give Us A Break On Rent

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Starbucks asks for a break on rent

Estimating a loss of $915 million in the second quarter, Starbucks is asking landlords of all of its stores to pardon it for at least a part of rent for the next year, according to a CNBC report.

The coffee chain has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has had people staying at home and unable to enter stores as usual, along with reduced operating hours to slow the spread of the virus. The company also took a financial hit as it issued catastrophe pay for baristas, upped hourly wages and paid for safety-related items like masks, all as revenues were falling.

Starbucks is one of the largest chains in the country by volume of stores, and while the company has been current on rent up to now, according to Chief Financial Officer Pat Grismer, the company anticipates that to change beginning June 1, CNBC reported.

The company told landlords in a letter that it expects to need changes to the lease agreements for at least the next 12 months.

Grismer, speaking with analysts in late April, said the company was engaged in “ongoing conversations” with landlords to find a “commercially reasonable” change to leases that all parties can agree upon, according to CNBC.

The pandemic has created a thorny mess of issues that will all have to be resolved before the economy recovers enough for Starbucks, as well as many of the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) at risk, can bounce back to previous levels of earnings.

A PYMNTS commentary by CEO Karen Webster explains that customers will have to feel safe going out again as many are more afraid of dying from the coronavirus than of not being able to enjoy public life.

And because of that, businesses will have to be assured that customers will come back with a force enough to justify rehiring employees, lest they run out of cash.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
3.9K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
3.4K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty
3.3K
Credit Unions

For Credit Unions, An Innovation Mantra: ‘Easy Is The New Loyalty’

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
3.3K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects

Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud
3.0K
Security & Fraud

What Lenders Are Learning About Emerging PPP Loan Fraud

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
2.9K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
2.8K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

cryptocurrency cryptocurrency
2.7K
Cryptocurrency

Pandemic Sparks Mainstream Interest In Bitcoin

Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp
2.7K
Intelligence of Things

AI-Powered Robots Help Retailers Build Cleanliness As ‘Brand Value’

Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week
2.7K
Retail

Simon Eyes Opening Half Of Its Malls This Week

Disney-reopening-travel-retail Disney-reopening-travel-retail
2.6K
Travel Payments

Variations On A Theme (Park) And What Disney Signals For Brick-And-Mortar Leisure

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
2.6K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

digital banking digital banking
2.6K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking

2.6K
Mobile Applications

How Brick-and-Mortar Banks Can Seize The Digital Moment

homeowner homeowner
2.5K
Real Estate

Crisis Puts Homeownership On Hold For Millennials